Norman L. McLean, 79

Norman Lambeth McLean, 79, of Erwin died Friday morning, Dec. 8, 2017, at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. He was born in Harnett County on Oct. 2, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, Si and Verona Singleton.

Mr. McLean worked with the recreation department for the City of Benson for three years, and the City of Erwin for 15 years. He retired from the City of Dunn public works department after 20 years of service.

A funeral service was held Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home by Rev. Don Mitchell. Burial followed in Erwin Memorial Park.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Judy McLean of Erwin; a son, Steve McLean and wife Melissa of Dew West, S.C.; daughters, Sissy James and husband David of Abbeville, S.C., Johnna Sketell and husband Nick of Dunn; grandchildren, Christopher Upchurch and wife Jamie, Megan Sawyer and husband Tyler, Laython McLean, Conner McLean and Nicholas Sketell and wife Kayla; and great-grandchildren, Ella, Austin and Lucas Upchurch.

Memorials may be made payable to the Johnston Health Foundation and mailed to: SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Road, P.O. Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577.

