‘North Carolina And World War I’ Exhibit Makes History

The groundbreaking exhibit “North Carolina and World War I” has surpassed 203,000 visitors since opening in April , making it the most-visited exhibit of record at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh.

Planned, produced and built entirely in-house, the 6,500-squarefoot exhibition is believed to be the largest of its kind among state history museums.

Scores of people of all ages have delighted in the immersive, sensory experience presented by this exhibit. From interactive videos to mural-sized photographs, battlefield sounds and special lighting effects, there is a surprise at every turn. The re-created battlefield environment — complete with 7-foot-high trench walls and cavelike “funk holes” — puts guests in the boots of Tar Heel soldiers on the Western Front.

“What makes the exhibit so fun is that you can go through the trenches without reading any of the text labels and still get a lot out of it: there are videos and interactives, sound effects and surprises — like an exploding shell, or a periscope you can look through,” says Curator Jeanne Marie Warzeski.

Artifacts with ties to North Carolina include the Purple Heart medal of Congressman Walter Jones’ grandfather, Sgt. Walter G. Jones, of the Fayetteville Independent Light Infantry Company, received on generous loan from the Jones family. Additionally, a uniform worn by aviator Kiffin Rockwell is on loan from the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum for the duration of the exhibit. Mr. Rockwell grew up in Asheville and was the first American pilot to shoot down an enemy aircraft in World War I.

Display cases of note detail the lives of African-American soldiers, as well as clergy present on the field. In all, six different nations and their languages are represented through the voices of child and adult actors.

The museum, a Smithsonian affiliate, welcomed more than 415,000 visitors in 2016 from all 100 counties in North Carolina, all 50 states and more than 50 countries across the globe.

The exhibit and the museum are free and open to the public, as is parking on the weekends. For more information about the exhibition, visit ncmuseumofhistory.org/NCWW1.

About The Museum

The N.C. Museum of History is located at 5 E. Edenton St., downtown Raleigh. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

The museum collects and preserves artifacts of North Carolina history and educates the public on the history of the state and the nation through exhibits and educational programs. Each year more than 400,000 people visit the museum to see some of the 150,000 artifacts in the museum collection. The Museum of History, within the Division of State History Museums, is part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

For information about the N.C. Museum of History, call (919) 807-7900 or access ncmuseumofhistory.org

