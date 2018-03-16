Nutritionist Alyssa Anderson Endorses Nourishing Foods

Since 1980, March has been declared as National Nutrition Month; however, nutritionists, dietitians and other food experts will enthusiastically tell you that getting proper nutrition is an everyday priority. Whether it’s eating more vegetables and fruits or curtailing sugar and caffeine, the foods and beverages you consume daily can determine your energy and your health.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics sponsors the annual National Nutrition Month observance and communicates healthful eating messages that emphasize balancing food and beverages within an individual’s energy needs, rather than focusing on any one specific food or meal. The Academy’s goal of improving overall well-being requires a lifelong commitment to healthful lifestyle behaviors, emphasizing lasting and enjoyable eating practices and regular physical activity.

Lee County’s newest nutritionist is Alyssa Anderson, who started her position as the Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) agent for the N.C. Cooperative Extension in January 2017. She is excited about offering programs focused on diverse topics related to eating smart, cooking healthy (especially Mediterranean style), growing herbs and moving more.

She has an office at the Mc-Swain Extension Education and Agriculture Center, located at 2420 Tramway Road in Sanford, where she offers various classes. She can be reached at 919-7755624.

Alyssa grew up in Kirtland, Ohio, and moved to North Carolina for the opportunity to work with N.C. Cooperative Extension (NCCE) in the area of community nutrition. Prior to her current position , Ms. Anderson served as a cross-county FCS agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension in Moore and Richmond counties. She holds her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nutrition and dietetics from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, and is a registered dietitian. Healthy Eating Can Decrease Pain And Prevent Disease How did Alyssa get involved with health? “Personally, as a runner, I experienced stress fractures numerous times. In looking into ways to prevent the injuries from occurring, I started to become interested in the role nutrition plays in bone health. From there, I decided to start my career in nutrition. It was during graduate school that I developed my passion for community nutrition.”

According to Alyssa, “Many chronic diseases, such as diabetes, have been on the rise. These diseases are painful, costly and time consuming. The good news is that it is estimated that about two-thirds of chronic diseases can be prevented through healthy eating and regular activity.”

She said, “Research indicates that the rate of chronic diseases related to poor diet continue to rise for various reasons such as access to fast foods, unhealthy cooking habits, and lack of knowledge level related to nutrition.”

She added, “Nutrition programming through N.C. Cooperative Extension provides the community with evidence-based knowledge and reliable resources that help people overcome barriers to healthy eating while still enjoying food.”

Mediterranean Eating Emphasizes Nutritious Foods

Alyssa is excited about offering workshops on how to eat and cook healthier. Currently she is facilitating a six-week course called “Med Instead of Meds” that she started teaching two weeks ago at the McSwain location. The lunch and learn series — which started March 2 and continues through April 13 with no meeting on March 30 — provides hands-on experience in cooking.

The “Med way” of eating is composed of a diet rich in fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains and olive oil. She said, “Food is tied into so much of our lives so teaching the Mediterranean way offers a chance to celebrate different cultures, traditions and time with those that you care about.”

Alyssa emphasized that the 2015-2020 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) dietary guidelines promotes the Mediterranean-style eating approach “to help improve the nation’s health.”

She explains: “Over the years different fad diets focus on cutting out specific foods, such as all fats. However, these fats were often replaced with simple carbohydrates and sugars. The Med way of eating brings back healthy fats, such as olive oil and avocados, and it is the balance of nutrients make it both healthy and delicious. And, research-based evidence suggests that eating the med way reduces the risk many chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and cognitive decline.”

Alyssa teaches Mediterranean cooking because “I want the community to have the opportunity to learn recipes that are delicious, simple, affordable and nutritious.”

In the class series Alyssa explores simple steps to eating the Med Way, including being mindful, planning meals, reading labels, determining portions and adding physical activities.

She will start another “Med Instead of Meds” six-week series running from Thursday, May 17, to June 21 from 5 to 6 p.m. at The Enrichment Center of Lee County, 1615 S. Third St., Sanford. Cost is $20. Class size is limited. Registration deadline is Thursday, May 10. For more information, call 919-776-0501, ext. 2201.

Other Programs Focus On Moving More, Gardening Currently Alyssa is offering a program called “Eat Smart, Move More, Take Control, Nutrition Program for Adults” at the Enrichment Center.

Alyssa is planning healthy cooking demonstrations during food distribution at the Christians United Outreach Center and Salvation Army and at the Sanford Farmer’s Market and a 4-H cooking camp for teens called “Cook Smart, Eat Smart” in late June.

This Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) agent is joining Minda Daughtry, Lee County Horticulture agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension, in a series called “The Garden Life.” Alyssa will offer a “Grow and Prepare Culinary Herbs Workshop” on Saturday, May 19, and a “Edible Landscapes and Cooking Demo” on Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, see at https://lee.ces.ncsu. edu/2018/02/garden-life-series/ Alyssa is an enthusiastic champion for healthy living and plans to devote her life to this cause. “I want to help people feel better, increase their energy, prevent disease and have a greater quality of life,” she emphasized.

Alyssa Anderson, Lee County Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) agent for N.C. Cooperative Extension (NCCE), enjoys offering programs on healthy eating and cooking.

Contributed Photos

Attendees at the 'Med Instead of Meds' six-week lunch and learn series enjoy cooking and eating more nutritious meals at the McSwain Extension Education and Agriculture Center, located at 2420 Tramway Road in Sanford. The program is offered by the Lee County office of N.C. Cooperative Extension (NCCE).

The 'Med way' (Mediterranean-style eating approach) of eating is composed of a diet rich in fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains and olive oil.

