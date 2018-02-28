CLINTON — Mr. William Harvey “Bill” Bunce, 75, of 316 N. Blvd. passed away at his home on Monday evening, Feb. 26, 2018 with his family by his side.

A funeral service to honor his life will be held Thursday, March 1, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Ameen and the Rev. Vernon Braswell officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born on May 8, 1942, in Cumberland County, Bill was the son of the late Bessie Raynor and James Harvey Bunce, and the widower of Lillie Mae Bunce. He was the owner and operator of “Poor Bill Bunce Pork Skins” and a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was an honest, kind and hardworking man who was respected by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by three sons, William David Bunce of Lillington, Robert Alan Bunce of Wade, James Charlton “Charlie” Bunce and wife Tracy of Wade; companion, Anita Hinson Shipp; sister, Lib Cox of Fayetteville; brother, James Earl Bunce and wife Ann of Eastover; a stepson, James Ray Honeycutt of Raleigh; stepdaughter, Brenda Honeycutt Smith and husband Perry of Turkey; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Juanita and Helen.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service, beginning at 1 p.m. and other times at his home.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome. com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Bunce Family.

