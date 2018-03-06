OBITUARIES

Helen R. Langston, 90

Helen Ray Langston, 90, of 1500 Chicopee Road, Benson, died Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Highland House of Fayetteville.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cape Fear Conference “A” Headquarters Facility, 25 Beaver Road, Erwin, by Pastors Garry Gainey and Laeulia Lisane. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn.

Survivors include her children, Barbara Gerald of Dunn, Wilma Owens (Timothy) of Autryville, Carol L. Clegg (Edwards) of Raleigh and Gary Blackmon (LaQuinta) of Durham; sisters, Macie Lewis of San Francisco and Ethel Blue of Wilmington, Del.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister-inlaw, Allie Ray of Long Island, N.Y.; and several stepchildren.

Visitation will be today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home Chapel, Dunn. The family will be present from 5 to 6 p.m.

The family will receive friends at the home of Timothy and Wilma Owens, 1941 Halltown Road, Autryville.

Helen Ray Langston

Comment

comments