OBITUARIES

Stacy B. Penny, 86

Stacy B. Penny, 86, of Angier died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at his home. A native of Johnson County, he was born Aug. 1, 1931, son of the late Blake and Georgia Dupree Penny. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Loomis Reid Penny.

Graveside services will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at White Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Idell Penny; sons, Johnny B. Penny (Celia), Alan B. Penny (Nancy) and Eric D. Penny of the home; grandchildren, Johnathan B. Penny (Lisa), Anthony C. Penny (Laura), Amanda N. Wamsley (Kurt), Luke Lee and Aaron Lee; and greatgrandchildren, Reid Wamsley, Lianna Wamsley, Arliss W. Penny and Dawson B. Penny.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 650, Raleigh, NC 27609. And the family is requesting no food, please.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home.

Stacy B. Penny

Comment

comments