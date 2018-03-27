OBITUARIES

Willie L. Royster, 80

Willie L. Royster, 80, of 3164 Old Stage Road, Coats, died Friday, March 23, 2018, at his home.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Cutts Chapel FWB Church, 210 W. Church St., Angier, by Pastor Thomas Washington Jr. Burial will be at Angier Community Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth W. Royster; daughters, Willie Mae (Barry) Washington, Lisa A. Royster, Delores Royster, Valerie R. (Roosevelt) Harris and Debbie L. Royster; brothers, Joe Lee Royster (Catherine), Freddie Lee Royster (Zeola) and Arthur Royster (Elaine); sisters, Virginia M. Royster (Nathaniel Hayes) and Rhonda G. Royster; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Angier.

