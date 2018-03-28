OBITUARIES

Edna M. Parker, 86

Edna Massad Parker, 86, of 104 E. C St., Erwin, died Monday, March 26, 2018, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

Mrs. Parker was born Dec. 18, 1931, in Wayne County to the late George A. and Marie Joseph Massad. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Merle Joseph Parker; and brothers, Edmond G. Massad and Emil Massad. Mrs. Parker retired from the public school systems after 41 years of service. In her early years, she taught in Cumberland, Johnston and Sampson counties. The last 35 years of her career were in Harnett County where she served as a teacher and a guidance counselor. Mrs. Parker was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dunn.

Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dunn. Officiating will be Father Joseph G. Mulroney. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Benson.

Survivors include daughters, Angela Stephenson and husband Roscoe of Benson, Theresa Zook and husband Dan of Wake Forest; grandsons, Phillip Blacha and wife Bri, Parker Stephenson and Corey Stephenson; granddaughter, Hayley Stephenson; brother, Elbert Massad of Charleston, S.C.; sister, Libby Johnson of Benson; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson and other times at the home.

Flowers are welcomed, however, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

