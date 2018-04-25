OBITUARIES

Margaret R. Randall, 88

Margaret Evelyn Ray Randall, 88, of Lillington died Monday, April 23, 2018.

She was born to Roberta Braswell Ray and Edward Larkin Ray in Avery County and grew up in the mountains of North Carolina. After attending Berea College and Appalachian State University, Mrs. Randall moved to Harnett County to work as a Home Extension agent. She married William H. Randall Jr. and they raised two daughters, Dianne and Patricia.

Mrs. Randall’s second career was as director of the Harnett County Library. She served the public in this arena for 27 years. She worked to move library services into the future of information services and was instrumental in the building of a new facility. After retirement she followed interests in health and nutrition as a WIC counselor. An accomplished musician and vocalist, Mrs. Randall was in the original cast of the historical drama, “Horn in the West.” She sang for countless weddings, funerals and church events. As a member of Lillington Presbyterian Church since 1954, she held many offices and was honored with the Women of the Church lifetime membership. She was involved in the following community organizations: Four Seasons Garden Club, Tea and Topics Book Club, RSVP, Meals on Wheels, Cancer Survivors, Prime Time, Berea and ASU Alumni, and Friends of the Library.

Mrs. Randall enjoyed gardening. She was a certified Master Gardener. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Bill; and a brother, Bob Ray.

A Celebration of Life and Resurrection service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Lillington Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Lillington. A visitation with family will precede the service at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

Survivors include daughters, Dianne Randall Bruton (Mark) of Wilmington and Patricia Randall Black (Donald) of the home; granddaughters, Rebecca Bruton Edwards (George) and Lauren Bruton Albert (Michael); stepgranddaughter, Candice Cockerham (James); three great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; three stepgreatgreat- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Lillington Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 245, Lillington, NC 27546; or the Harnett County Library Friends of the Library, 601 S. Main St., Lillington, NC 27546.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

