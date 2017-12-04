OBITUARIES

John Henry Pope Jr.

RALEIGH, N.C. — John Henry Pope Jr. passed away on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at Transition House surrounded by his loving family. Henry was born on April 9, 1945, to the late John Henry Pope Sr. and Flossie Warren Pope of Dunn. A graduate of Dunn High School, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated from Campbell University. Henry served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 becoming a first lieutenant. He did a tour of duty in Vietnam. His 45-year career in mortgage banking closed with his retirement from Bank of America upon his retirement in 2009.

Henry’s hobbies were working in his yard and fishing at every available opportunity. He also enjoyed beach trips with his family and friends. He loved many pets over the years — most recently Bessie (his pup), Harley and Smokey (his cats). They brought him great joy.

Henry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Martha Johnson Pope; his daughter, Elizabeth Pope; his son, Alexander Pope; and his granddaughter, Kayla Pope, who was his pride and joy. He is also survived by his sisters, Jo Ann Smith of Salisbury, N.C., and Frances Privette (Jim) of Greenville, S.C.; brothers-in-law, Gale Johnson Jr. of Charlotte, N.C., Alcy Johnson (Jane) of Raleigh, N.C.; and sister-in-law, Mariah Rabb of Dunn, N.C.; as well as many nieces and nephews and his dear friend, Pervis McLamb of Raleigh, N.C. Henry was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Nathan Johnson and Ray Smith.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, N.C. As a remembrance of Henry’s love of life and easy-going spirit, casual attire is requested. A private service will be held at a later date.

The family appreciates all that Transition Home and In-home Health Care did for Henry. They have been a great comfort to us through this journey.

Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 1863 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604; or Transitions House, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

