OBITUARIES

“Providing our best to our nation’s best.” That’s the slogan that Fort Bragg Garrison Commander Col. Kyle Reed and Deputy Garrison Commander Justin Mitchell established for their department.

Col. Reed told Harnett County’s Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning, his No. 1 priority is to develop and provide readiness to Fort Bragg forces. That includes training for soldiers and resources for them and their families.

Col. Reed said there are 54,000 soldiers on base today. That population will grow by 2,500 over the next three years.

He mentioned the incoming Security Force Assistance Brigade formation.

“The first brigade was established down at Fort Benning, [Ga.]. We are going to receive the second brigade — that was just announced last Friday — for about 850 some personnel additional, coming here to Fort Bragg. … The majority are senior officers and senior non-commissioned officers,” he said.

Many of them will reside off base, some in Harnett County. “That is a good plus for everyone to understand, that there is going to be an influx in the community,” Col. Reed said. He said 65 percent of the base’s population live outside its gates. “About 9.8 billion is invested in economic influx in the community on a yearly basis,” he said, “So there is definitely some negotiation and some efforts across the community, versus just at Fort Bragg.”

The garrison commander said his office will focus on the community and its surrounding infrastructure, mentioning Interstate 295. He said Fort Bragg is working with NCDOT to improve the road system and structure in Western Harnett County.

Col. Reed and his staff are focused on the future of the installation, saying, “Right now the infrastructure and the actual facilities we provide don’t necessarily meet the growth of the community.” The staff looked at the positioning of future police and fire departments based on military funding over the next 12 years.

Prior to enacting those plans, Fort Bragg — formerly Camp Bragg — will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sept. 8, 2018. There will be monthly celebrations over the next two years, highlighting the base’s history and its significance in the community. One such celebration is a scheduled public performance by country-music star Trace Adkins on Fort Bragg July 4.

County Offers Cooperation

Interim County Manager Paula Stewart detailed much of what the county has done, or is doing, to provide its best to the Fort Bragg community.

Mrs. Stewart began with the veterans office, which has increased service in western Harnett County. The office has staff in the Spout Springs Emergency Services building on the first and third Thursday of each month from 8 a.m. until noon, and from 1 until 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at Anderson Creek Emergency Services.

She mentioned medals recently awarded to veterans and the building of a new facility at the government complex near the Harnett County Courthouse.

“One of the main features is going to be a tribute to our veterans,” Mrs. Stewart said. “The veterans office is going to overlook our veterans park. We are going to have space for veterans services, a large event space and the portico will overlook the veterans park. We just want you to know that we take our veterans population and our active military very seriously.”

She expects construction to begin within six to eight months and for the project to be completed in about two years.

The deputy county manager bragged about the cooperative agreement between Harnett County Animal Services and veterinary services at Fort Bragg. “They come to our animal shelter and they train by spaying and neutering our animals and performing medical procedures,” she said. “That’s a very good partnership and we want to thank you for that.”

She and board Chairman Gordon Springle expressed their desire to keep veterans leaving service in Harnett County by furthering their education at the several community college campuses, colleges and universities in the area. Mrs. Stewart also highlighted entrepreneurship and small business loan opportunities through Harnett County Economic Development.

“I am on the board of trustees at Central Carolina Community College,” Chairman Springle said, “They all want to be at the table to offer the people who are getting out of the military an opportunity to further their education.”

Tract Of Land

In December of last year, the Harnett County Board of Commissioners met with then Fort Bragg Deputy Garrison Commander Justin Mitchell regarding the nearly $400,000 154-acre tract of land donated to the county from Fort Bragg nine years ago. The Hairfield Tract of land sits along Ray Road in the Anderson Creek community.

Yesterday morning, now Deputy Garrison Commander Mitchell recalled that day in 2016, saying, “It seems like yesterday.”

“As the process starts, there are a lot of people who want to have their stamp on it,” he said of the ongoing land transfer.

“The letter that we gave you, we sent up through our chain of command. And through the Atlantic Region, it’s made its way to the MCOM headquarters,” he said.

The letter has sat there for more than a year and is now being processed. It will now go through another step before going in front of the Savannah District Corps of Engineers. “The corps of engineers is our federal entity that deals with any type of property acquisition or property sales or property easement,” Mr. Mitchell said. He said the garrison commander’s office will work to move the letter along in the process.

The county has proposed in the past that the Hairfield Tract be used as a location for a new school.

