OBITUARIES

Lessie K. Champion, 98

Dec. 28, 1919 — Feb. 4, 2018

FUQUAY-VARINA — Lessie Kinton Champion, 98, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 6678 River Road, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Mrs. Champion was born Dec. 28, 1919, to the late John H. Kinton and Willie Jane Gravitt Kinton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Wilson Champion Jr.; siblings, Floyd, Robert and John Kinton; and sisters, Euna Butler, Hazel Wall and Lora Cotton.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Abernathy and husband Horace; a son, Jim Champion and wife Linda; grandchildren, Katina, Michael, Kim and Michele; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Billy Kinton and wife Alice.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Transitions LifeCare for their loving care to Mrs. Champion. Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to Transitions Life Care.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.thomasfuneral.com.

