Lynn E. Collins, 67

Lynn Edgar Collins, 67, of Clayton died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at his home. He was born April 8, 1950, in Columbus, Miss., to Lawrence E. and Eneare Wilson Collins.

Mr. Collins served in the U.S. Navy for nine years during the Vietnam War.

A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include sons, Kenneth Collins and wife Tabitha of Garner, and David Collins of the Philippines; daughters, Amy Dragotta and husband Christopher of Benson, and Katherine Collins of the Philippines; brothers, Glyn Collins and wife Jana of Sanford, Douglas Collins and wife Ellen of Lewisville; and grandchildren, Derrick Collins, McKenzie Collins, Cole Dragotta, Eli Dragotta and Ella Dragotta.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

