Octavies Cameron, 69, of 161 Pioneer Court, Lillington, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at Betsy Johnson Hospital, Dunn.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Victory Tabernacle Church, 7330 N.C. 27 West, Lillington, by Dr. Barbara J. Campbell.

Survivors include his children, Kimberly R. McKoy and Sherwin O. McKoy, both of Harnett County; common law wife, Shirley McKoy of Harnett County; siblings, Mary Alice Faye Cameron, James C. Cameron, Kathleen Cameron, Neil Cameron (Jozette), Edna Cameron and James Ray (Tabitha), all of Harnett County; and one grandson.

Viewing and visitation will be Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements by Dafford Funeral Home, Angier.

Octavies Cameron

Comment

comments