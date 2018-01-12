‘Old Christmas Day’ Piano Recital Held At Black’s Chapel Methodist Church

Black’s Chapel Methodist Church on U.S. 301 was the scene of parents, grandparents, family members and friends who were being treated to an “Old Christmas Day” piano recital presented by the students of Sylvia Morris.

Each child chose two pieces to play. These selections included “Jingle Bells,” “Jesus Loves Me,” “Moon River” and “Ode to Joy.”

Following the recital and presentation of certificates of accomplishment, refreshments were served to all attending.

Miss Morris’ students come from several of her varied classes. She began teaching out of her home and soon was traveling to her student’s homes. She was then tapped by FTCC to begin teaching the adult beginners classes. She also teaches at Edwards Music. She is the director at Salem Fine Arts Academy.

Miss Morris is the pianist at Black’s Chapel.

Sylvia Morris is pictured at left. Students in no particular order are Savannah Aurand, Samuel Perez, Danielle Fick, Madelyn Mester, Alessandra Rodriguez, Susanna Perez, Lexi Britt, Isaak Fick, Nevaeh Sanford, Azalayah Mosqueada, Evan-Nicole Pearson and Zack Fick.

