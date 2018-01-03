Oliver Faulk, 62, died Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at First Health Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born Dec. 7, 1955, to the late Athal Frink and Walley Teachey of Whiteville. He was preceded in death by sisters, Nina Lee Teachey and Wanette Frink; and a brother, Wiley Frink.

Visitation was Jan. 2 at the home of Hannah Hall, Dunn. The family will also receive friends at 1022 E. Edgerton St., Dunn. Burial will be announced at a later date.

Survivors include brothers, Donnie L. Frink (Beatrice) of Miami, Fla., Roy J. Frink of Union City, Ga., Thurston Frink of Dunn, Winfernt Frink of Sumter, S.C., and Donnell Frink of Dunn; sister, Helen Smith of Miami and Blondell Frink of Fayetteville; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Announcement courtesy of Payton Funeral Home.

