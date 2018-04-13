Once Upon A Country Store…

Hundreds of Lett family members have lived in the Buckhorn community, located several miles from Broadway, since their ancestors settled in 1745 on the Cape Fear River. In September 1888, Willie Puzie Lett joined the clan of John Wesley Lett, born in 1852, and Arnettie Thomas, born in 1869, near Buckhorn Falls in an area that became known as Lett’s Landing.

Puzie and his wife, Verta Lillian Cox Lett, settled on family land, but in 1925 moved their “young’uns” into a big house about 2 miles up the road and started tenant farming. Eventually they acquired three houses and 400 acres and erected several storage buildings.

Puzie and Verta’s children started with the birth of Gladys in 1908, followed by three other daughters, Esther, Alice, and Cleo; then the first boy, Puzie Doyle; and four other children, Violette, Gilbert, Selma; and the youngest, Betty Blue in 1931. These offspring belonged to the fifth generation of Letts.

Gladys married and left the farm briefly and brought back her two children, Maxine and Lux, so the big house held three generations and lots of “young’uns.”

The second Puzie, nicknamed “Bud,” was drafted into the U.S. Army and regretfully departed his cherished farm to serve in World War II from 1941 to 1945. During a trip home he wed Ruby Turner Knight of nearby Swann Station community. Nine months after Bud returned from war, Ruby delivered the son he had requested, James Doyle “Jimmy,” in 1946, and then a year later, a daughter, Mary Carolyn Lett. The family of four settled in a small house across the road from the Puzie and Verta Lett home place. Years later Bud and Ruby became parents again and called me “Sandy Lynn.”

Lack Leads To Creation Of Store World War II was a life-changing experience for both Puzies. After coping with lack of bare essentials during the war the older Puzie vowed to never deal with shortages again. He wanted to have kerosene on hand for lighting stoves for cooking and heating and gas available for running his pickup truck.

“When I had money for gas I couldn’t buy it and when gas was for sale then I didn’t have the money,” he told me. He was determined to avoid such problems in the future.

Puzie, who became my grandpa, had a hankering to open a business that would supply essentials for the farm and a few luxuries for his family and customers. At the country store he could provide kerosene, also known as lamp oil, for lighting lamps and stoves and fuel for vehicles and a wide variety of foods. Folks could also bring extra items like produce, eggs and ham for bartering.

In 1946, Puzie and some kinfolk and neighbors gathered on the farm and erected a two-room building for a country store. Rumor has it that folks came from miles away to help with the construction project, excited about fixin’ up a store. They compared it with a barn raising, and after cutting the wood, hammering nails, and building walls, they raised the roof. Some say their excitement had something to do with the “corn likker” being passed from hand to hand. For you city slickers, this is slang for moonshine!

At age 58, Puzie broke with his custom of resisting change and cut back on hard labor to become the sole proprietor of Lett’s Grocery and Filling Station. Bud could be in charge of growing crops and bringing in the harvest. Lots of family members could assist in the store and on the farm. ‘Miss Verta’ Dies And Gladys Becomes Matriarch Meanwhile, Grandpa’s beloved Verta — called “Miss Verta” — developed hardening of the arteries and other symptoms of heart disease. She began to lose her ability to function physically and mentally and died in January 1951.

I did not know my grandma, however, my Aunt Gladys became grandmother to me and to dozens of other nieces, nephews and cousins. Gladys became the esteemed matriarch of the Lett family and hosted many huge dinners after church on Sundays and on holidays.

Gladys’ children, Maxine and Lux, brought their offspring to visit often and filled the house with love and laughter. The many “young’uns” of Gladys’ eight siblings congregated at the Lett home place almost every Sunday afternoon.

Kinfolk relished hanging out at Grandpa’s country store as it became a popular gathering place for the Lett family as well as the social center of Buckhorn community and beyond.

The country store is closed now, but the stories live on…

AlexSandra Lett lives near Broadway and is the author of six books, including “A Timeless Place, Lett’s Set a Spell at the Country Store” and “The Harvest, Timeless Lessons for an Abundant Life.” See www. atimelessplace.com. She can be reached at 919-499-8880 or LettsSetaSpell@aol.com.

Verta Lillian Cox Lett, called 'Miss Verta,' poses in front of the

house she shared with husband Willie Puzie Lett and 11

'young'uns.' She lost weight because she developed hardening

of the arteries and other symptoms of heart disease and died in January 1951. Verta is surrounded by J.L. Patterson, left, and his sons, Robin and Mike Patterson of the Holly Springs community.

Gladys, the oldest daughter of Puzie and Verta Cox Lett, was born April 7, 1908. In this picture, taken in 1948, she holds her first grandchild, Mike, who is the son of Maxine Thomas Patterson of the Holly Springs community and the late J.L. Patterson.

Puzie Lett stands next to his truck in front of the country store he

opened in 1946 to provide kerosene, also known as lamp oil, for lighting lamps and stoves and fuel for vehicles and to offer staples and snacks. He named his ship Lett's Grocery and Filling Station, and he was fondly called 'Captain Puzie.'

