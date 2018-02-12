Operation Cookie Drop 2018 — 1 Million Boxes For The Troops

With a goal to donate a total of 1 million boxes for 2018, Girl Scouts Operation Cookie Drop enters its 13th year of donating cookies to deployed military service members.

RALEIGH — Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines announces the Operation Cookie Drop 2018, a council-wide community service project that donates Girl Scout Cookies to deployed military men and women around the globe.

Entering its 13th year, Operation Cookie Drop has donated nearly 900,000 boxes of cookies to the military, but for 2018, the goal is to reach 1 million boxes. Through cookies sales, Girl Scouts across central and eastern North Carolina work to receive donations through their local cookie booths, giving customers the option send one or more boxes of cookies to military personnel serving our country.

“Operation Cookie Drop is one of our favorite initiatives because it gives girls an opportunity to give back to the men and women protecting our country,” said Lisa Jones, CEO of GS-NCCP. “Whether it be giving a token of gratitude, a reminder of home, or simply a delicious snack, we encourage everyone to participate in Operation Cookie Drop to show support for our troops.”

After collecting the donated boxes, GS-NCCP takes them to local military bases including Seymour Johnson Airforce Base, Cherry Point Marine Base and Fort Bragg Army Base to be shipped out to troops overseas.

While Operation Cookie Drop is an opportunity to give back those serving in our military, participating Girl Scouts are also able to develop financial leadership and leadership skills through creative fundraising tactics. Furthermore, participating girls can earn the Operation Cookie Drop patch once they collect 15-box donations, and girls collecting 30-plus boxes will receive the limited edition Reach for a Million patch.

People looking to donate cookies as part of Operation Cookie Drop can donate via cash or credit card at local cookie booths. The Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines’ Cookie Program will run through Sunday, March 4. Locally, all Girl Scout Cookie varieties are $4 per box. To find cookies on sale near you, visit www.girlscouts.org/ cookies. For information about Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines’ 2018 cookie season, visitwww.nccoastalpines. org.

