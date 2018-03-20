Operation Medicine Drop Is Friday In Angier

Operation Medicine Drop is coming to Angier. On Friday, the Angier Police Department will give the public an opportunity to help prevent substance abuse, accidental poisonings and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The public can bring medications for disposal to the Angier Police Department located at 55 N. Broad St. West. The service is free, anonymous and no questions will be asked.

Chamber Highlights

This week the chamber spotlights Santa and Friends, Transitions LifeCare and Specialty Sign and Graphic.

• In 1993, Debbie and Jesse Cann decided they would not buy Christmas presents for each other but would provide presents for a needy child. Through the help of Phil Ferrell, principal of Coats Elementary School, they adopted a little boy and girl to shop for. They opened no presents on Christmas morning, but were blessed knowing the excitement of those two special kids when they saw what “Santa” had brought to their home.

By 1999, they had an army of volunteers and had helped thousands of kids and seniors in Wake, Johnston and Harnett counties.

In 2000, they incorporated as a nonprofit organization, “Santa & Friends.” The mission remained the same, “to share the magic of Christmas through the love of Christ.” Santa & Friends has visited low income housing communities, schools, churches, hospitals, nursing homes, fire departments, police departments, community outreach programs, special needs kids and seniors. They have taken toys, food, clothes and Bibles into these areas. Santa & Friends has also been actively involved with the Harnett County Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program.

Santa & Friends Need Stuffed Bunnies Santa & Friends is in need of stuffed bunnies to deliver to residents at some local nursing homes. Santa and the Easter Bunny are asking members of the public to clean out their closets and toy boxes and pass along any gently-used stuffed bunnies. Santa & Friends will also welcome new bunnies or tax-deductible donations so they can purchase bunnies. For more information, contact Debbie Ferrell Cann at dcann1950@hotmail.com.

• Helping families navigate the changes made necessary by a serious or terminal illness, with dignity and an unquenchable celebration of life, is what Transitions LifeCare is all about. Their philosophy is every individual deserves the quality of life he or she wants when facing a serious illness or near life’s end. Their mission is empowering individuals, families and communities to embrace meaning throughout a chronic serious illness and at the end of life.

Originally founded as Hospice of Wake County in 1979, Transitions LifeCare provides a comprehensive circle of expert care and support.

Transitions LifeCare also offers education as well as emotional and spiritual support for the patient’s entire family.

• For over 35 years, Specialty Sign and Graphic has been a family- owned and operated sign shop which has provided quality products to their customers. As a fullservice shop, they design, manufacture and install in-house, even offering mobile install service. They specialize in high visibility reflective graphics for police, fire and emergency vehicles but also do custom graphics for small businesses and individual customers.

Some of the products they offer are: Full color wraps and lettering for trucks, trailers, vans, boats and more. They make custom decals, coroplast and real estate style signs, banners, magnetic signs, do storefront lettering and in-ground signs.

They can print your full-color logo or name on a variety of garments including T-shirts, hats, hoodies, sweatshirts, sneakers, bags and more.

Specialty Sign And Graphic is located in Angier. Their service area includes the following counties: Harnett, Wake, Cumberland, Johnston, Orange, Durham and Chatham, but are not limited to those counties and will service your graphic and sign needs anywhere in Eastern North Carolina.

Business After Hours

The Angier Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Business After Hours is back on March 27 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Business After Hours is a great opportunity to make new connections, expand your network and get an inside look at APW Flooring. APW Flooring and Home Remodeling is a full-service home improvement company that has been providing flooring, home remodeling and construction management in North Carolina since 1973.

Bring your business card on March 27 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. for a chance to win a great door prize. APW Flooring is located at 725 N. Raleigh St., Angier.

Greenhouse Pig Roast

Central Carolina Culinary Institute will host a Greenhouse Pig Roast Dinner on Tuesday, March 27, at 7 p.m. The community is invited to attend. The meal is being prepared by the BBQ Essentials and culinary students and the cost is $15 per adult. The southern comfort dinner will be served outside the Dunn Enrichment Center in the greenhouse.

The Dunn Enrichment Center, formerly Harnett Training School, is located at 660 E. Johnson St., Dunn.

The menu consists of whole roasted pig, garden green salad with smoked tomato dressing, potato salad, mac and cheese, skillet cornbread, homemade rolls and assorted desserts. RSVP to Rebecca Parker at rparker@cccc.edu.

Mother’s Day Show

Join the Outskirts Band and performers Paige Johnson, Erica Jones and Scott Johnson for another unforgettable Mother’s Day Show on May 4 and 5! What better gift for that hero of a mother in your life than a great show put on by one of N.C.’s greatest live bands and a delicious buffet meal. Tickets are on sale now and are going fast! Call 919-639-2231 to get yours before it’s too late.

Seminar

Something to look forward to later this year! On Oct. 16 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., join the Angier Chamber of Commerce at Red Barn Restaurant located at 123 E. Depot St., Angier. The Angier Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Triangle South Enterprise Center would like to invite you to a Lunch ’N’ Learn email marketing seminar — “The Good, the Bad & the Ugly: eNewsletters for Small Businesses.” This seminar will provide your business with the tools and techniques that will improve your open rates, increase your click through rates, and decrease your bounces and unsubscribes.

ANGIER CHAMBER SPOTLIGHT

SHELBY BLACKMON

