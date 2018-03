During Red Cross Month in March, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to join in its lifesaving mission by giving blood. Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

. Harnett County — March 8 from 1 to 5:30 p.m., Harnett County Government Complex, 309 W. Cornelius Harnett Blvd., Lillington . Sampson County — March 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Midway High School, 15274 Spivey’s Corner Highway, Newton Grove (Spivey’s Corner community).

