Overhills Dominates County Competition

Overhills has been undermatched in Harnett County competition in football and basketball in 2017, The 4-A Jaguars won the Dan Richards Trophy in football with wins over 3-A opponents Harnett Central (47-6) on Aug. 25, Western Harnett (48-28) on Aug. 31 and at Triton (17-7) on Sept. 29.

Against the Hawks, the Jaguars were able to contain Triton fullback De’Marius Staton as Overhills coach Mark Kirk applied his extensive knowledge of the Wing-T offense .

Kirk’s club went 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the Patriot 4-A/3-A Conference in his second season guiding the program.

Overhills also won the county cup in 2014 and 2015 with Triton interrupting the Jaguars’ string in 2016.

Overhills has been even more dominant in boys basketball, winning the title in the Harnett Tipoff Tournament at Campbell’s Gore Arena for the last five years, including a 67-53 win over Triton and a 77-52 victory over Western Harnett at the outset of the current season.

Zavian McLean of the Jaguars was boys MVP of the 2017 event. Tony Lewis has coached Overhills throughout its run of Tipoff crowns.

The Overhills girls won their division of the Tipoff, edging Harnett Central 56-55 in the championship as freshman J’Kyah Kelley captured MVP honors for the Lady Jaguars.

At left, Zavian McLean scores for Overhills in the Harnett County Tipoff Tournament championship. McLean was MVP as the Jaguars won the event the fifth straight time. At right, Zion Gilliam passes for the Overhills football team, winners of the Dan Richards Trophy as Harnett County champions in 2017 with wins over Harnett Central, Triton and Western Harnett.

