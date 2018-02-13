Overhills Enters Tournament Play Tonight

The Overhills boys basketball team defeated Pine Forest High School on senior night Friday, 75-68 and will face South View High School at home tonight at 7:30.

In Overhills last home game of the year, junior guard Zavian McLean led the scoring with 27 points. Senior forward Pedro Gama added a career-high 22 points, including several 3-point field goals propelling the Jaguars to victory.

With that win, the Jaguars (19-5) clinched a share of the first-place regular season Patriot Athletic Conference title, sharing it with Terry Sanford High School. Both teams finished with 14-2 records in conference play.

Comment

comments