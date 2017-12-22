Overhills Road McDonald’s Robbed

By RICK CURL

Of The Record Staff

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to solve a Thursday night robbery.

Around 7:50 p.m., a burgundy, mid-1990s Chevrolet Caprice pulled into the McDonald’s drive-thru on Overhills Road.

After making an order, the driver pulled up to the “pay window” where he demanded money and handed the cashier a black plastic bag.

The suspect had his right hand concealed, as if holding a weapon — none was observed by the witness.

He then departed the drive-thru using Ray Road in an unspecified direction.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a dark blue hoodie, black mask and white gloves.

There was no license plate on the vehicle at the time of the robbery and police are asking anyone with information or knowledge of a vehicle matching that description to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 893-9111.

Comment

comments