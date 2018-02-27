Pair Of Western Guards Sign With CCCC

. Butler and Carver will compete for starting positions next winter.

By SHAUN SAVARESE

Of The Record Staff

Yesterday, a pair of Western Harnett Eagles signed letters of intent to play basketball for Central Carolina Community College.

In the hall of the school, in front of a crowd of their family, friends, teachers and coaches, Jamar Butler and Darnell Carver each inked their one-year commitments.

Western Harnett head basketball coach Seth Womble is excited for his athletes but put the onus back on the academics.

“The main thing is wanting them to continue their education,” he said. “The fact that they can play collegiate-level basketball is going to be a wonderful experience for them.”

The coach credited all of their hard work as the reason they’re in this privileged position and moving on to to play and study at a nearby college. Said Womble, “We’re excited and happy they’re staying local and we get to see them play.”

He noted that although his athletic program did offer highlight tapes, statistics and a profiling questionnaire, CCCC head basketball coach Brad McDouglad was already highly interested.

Douglas attended 10 of their games this year and offered the commitment after the eighth. “He recruited them hard,” Womble said.

However, the Eagles’ coach did not discount the work of Butler or Carver, saying, “It goes to show how hard they worked.”

Douglas spoke on the state of his basketball program with excitement.

With Trey North, Chris George and Toby Brown returning to CCCC (12-17) next season, Douglas has high expectations for 2018-19.

“These two are going to be able to step right in and contribute,” he said. “ They will instantly (bring) us a step higher.”

The Cougars coach expects Carver to compete for a starting position immediately. The outgoing Western player converted 108 3-point field goals in his three-year varsity basketball career. Carver averaged 13.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals this season. He leads the team in rebounds and assists per game and is two-time all Tri-County Six 3A Conference.

“They both have high motors. They’re tough,” McDougald said of his newly-committed back court. He will not recruit or sign any other guards this season.

He expressed the impression that Butler’s composure and abnormally high basketball IQ has made on him, saying he was trained by a great coach. Butler led the Eagles in points per game, with 15. He also lead with 2.4 assists per game and tallied 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per start. Also a three-year varsity player and two-time all conference athlete, Butler made 126 3-pointers at Western Harnett.

The standout moment for Mc-Dougald was Western Harnett’s 2017 game at Lee County. “Darnell had a good offensive game,” he said. “Jamar had an outstanding shooting performance and he made the game-winning shot.”

That mental toughness and composure made Western’s dribbling duo a must have for the Sanford school. “Our program needs these two,” continued McDougald.

And just like their coach before him, CCCC’s play caller put the emphasis on the boys’ academia. “The biggest thing is academics,” he said. “They are going to get really good academic resources.”

Western Harnett students Darnell Carver, left, and Jamar Butler sign one-year letters of intent to play basketball at Central Carolina Community College. Though the Division 3 school cannot offer full atheltic scholarships, Cougars head coach Brad McDougald assures the incoming freshmen will get hands-on academic tutoring and guidance.

Daily Record Photos/Shaun Savarese

Yesterday, two Western Harnett basketball players signed oneyear letters of intent to play for Central Carolina Community College. Back row, from left, are Western Harnett Athletic Director Russell Taylor, Principal Chris Pearson, head basektball coach Seth Womble, Ed Smith, Connor Graham, Tremayne Butler, Colleen Graham and Brian Graham. Back row, from left, are Roberta Carver, signee Darnell Carver, signee Jamar Butler and Donyetta Butler.

