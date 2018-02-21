Parts Of Jordan Lake To Close Temporarily

Loops C and F at Jordan Lake State Recreation Area’s Poplar Point Campground will be closed effective March 12 for campground upgrades. The loops will reopen this fall when the projects are complete.

Visitors who have reservations at campsites in these loops during those dates should call the reservation center at 1-877-7-CAMP-NC. Visitors will be offered a transfer to another campsite or a full refund. Campsites in loops G and H will be available for transfer early to those with existing reservations in the affected loops. The firstcome, first-served loop will not be eligible for reservations.

The campsites in loops C and F will be upgraded from 30-amp hook-ups to 50-amp hook-ups. The shower houses that serve these camping loops will also be renovated. Projects will be completed with funds allocated from the Connect NC Bond referendum, a $2.4 billion package favored by North Carolina voters to support water and sewer projects, state parks and facilities for agriculture, public safety and the National Guard.

Visitors seeking up-to-date information should check the park webpage at ncparks.gov/jordanlake- state-recreation-area.

