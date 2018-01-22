Patricia A. West, 83

Patricia Ann West, 83, of Dunn died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1934, in Bedford, Mass., to the late Jack Spell and the late Estelle Getwell Spell. On May 12, 1951, she married Jonnie West who preceded her in death after 65 years of marriage. She is also preceded in death by her son, Kerry West; grandchild, Taylor West, and brother, Ronnie Spell.

In accordance to her wishes, Mrs. West was cremated and the family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Survivors include sons, Tim West and wife Belinda of Dunn, Jonnie West and wife Debbie of Dunn; daughters, Libby Dawkins and Angel Dudley, both of Plain View; a brother, Donnie Spell and wife Constance of Plain View; grandchildren, Tim West Jr., Vernon West, Patrick West, Trey West, Joseph West, Patricia Dudley and Cindy; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home.

