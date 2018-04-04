Patricia F. Godwin, 81

Patricia Flowers Godwin, 81 of 111 Williams Road, Coats, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at Cardinal Care in Benson.

Mrs. Godwin was born March 12, 1937, in Ohio to the late Kenneth G. and Frances Beard Flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Alan Godwin; son, Robert Alan “Bobby” Godwin; brother, Ron Flowers; sisters, Darlene Flowers and Norma Tornstrom; and a stepgranddaughter, Jennifer Wood. Mrs. Godwin was a retired sales associate.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Coats. Pastor Eddie White will officiate. Burial will follow in Harnett Devotional Gardens in Dunn.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Deborah Godwin of Coats; brother, Bob Flowers of Ohio; sister-in-law, Joyce Flowers of Ohio; stepgrandchildren, Billy Jr., Cherokee and Dalton; and a stepgreat-grandson, Brayden. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.

