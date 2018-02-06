Patricia H. Barker, 64

Patricia Helen Barker, 64, of Sanford died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at her home. She was born in Forsyth County, Ga., daughter of the late J.W. Pugh and Annie Beatrice McKenzie Pugh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Barker; and daughter, Patricia “Patty” Criswell.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway with the Rev. Garland Smith and Chaplain John Blackman officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery at noon.

Survivors include her children, Sherry Criswell, Sheila Criswell, Billy Criswell, Terry Criswell, Barry Criswell and John Criswell; sisters, Barbara Sue Mobley, Margie Criswell and Geraldine Criswell; brother, Douglas Larry Pugh; 21 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., one hour prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 370, Broadway, NC 27505, for funeral expenses.

