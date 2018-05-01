Patricia J. McGill, 77, of Troy, Ohio, died Saturday, April 28, 2018, at her home. She was born Dec. 19, 1940. She worked with the State of North Carolina for 30 years in Information Systems and retired from the state government in 1998. Mrs. McGill was a member at Benson Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Johnson; her father, Henry Johnson; brothers, Charles Johnson and Cecil Johnson; her first husband, Larry W. Stephenson of Fuquay-Varina; her recent husband, John McGill of Angier; and a stepson, Tony McGill.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Benson Grove Baptist Church, 6966 N.C. 50 North, Benson. Preacher Billy Cashwell will preside. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1621 N.C. 55, Fuquay-Varina.

Survivors included her fiancé, Gary Lawson of Troy, Ohio; a son, Larry Anthony Stephenson and wife Shawna Kaye of Troy, Ohio; daughter, Angela Stephenson Woodcock and husband Marshall of Bedford, Va.; stepchildren, David McGill and Wendy McGill of Virginia; sisters, Doris Newton, Lee Langdon and husband Bobby, Janie Butler and husband Emil; grandchildren, Alexander W. Stephenson of Charlotte, Nicolas E. Stephenson of Washington, D.C., Amber Catherine Woodcock of Virginia, Noelle Elizabeth Woodcock of Virginia, Erik A. Moreno of Charlotte and Krystin Kaye Moreno of Atlanta, Ga.; and great-grandchildren, Micah Anderson, Zaiden Parks and Julian Parks.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier.

Flowers may be sent to Bryan-Lee Funeral Home or memorial contributions be given to her church, Benson Grove Baptist Church, 6966 N.C. 50 North, Benson, NC 27504.

Patricia J. McGill

Comment

comments