Paul G. Hinkle Sr., 90

Paul Gene Hinkle Sr., 90 of Sanford died Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at his home. He was born in Bucyrus, Mo., son of the late Glen Gilbert Hinkle and Minnie Hilton Hinkle. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorene Odom; brother, Walter “Buck” Hinkle; and his wife, Lou Mc-Cormick Hinkle. He was a 31-year veteran of the U.S. Army having retired as a command sergeant major and was an 82nd Airborne paratrooper. After his retirement from the Army, he was the ROTC instructor at Western Harnett High School, retiring in 1986 and was retired with 20 years of service from the Benhaven Rescue Squad where he served as chief and was a founding member of the EMS. Mr. Hinkle was a member of Barbecue Presbyterian Church and of Buffalo Masonic Lodge.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Barbecue Presbyterian Church with the Revs. David Sherrod and Garland Smith officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in the church cemetery.

Survivors include his daughter, Donna H. McCoy and husband Michael of Sanford; sons, Paul G. Hinkle Jr. of Sanford, John M. Hinkle and wife Lisa of Sanford; sister, Irene Moore of Houston, Mo.; brother, Lee Hinkle of Independence, Mo.; and grandchildren, Kendell M. Cook, Kaitlyn D. Hinkle, Ryan A. Hinkle, Zachary D. Hinkle and Cody A. Hinkle.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Smith Funeral Home in Broadway and other times at the family home.

