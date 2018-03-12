Paul Ray Giddens, 67, of Newton Grove died Saturday, March 10, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Paul and Mary Lois Giddens; and brothers, Larry Giddens and Johnny Wayne Giddens.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Union Christian Church, Newton Grove, by the Rev. Debora Stilley. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Newton Grove. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church.

Survivors include a son, Brad Giddens and wife Jill of Willow Spring; grandchildren, Chase, Garrett and Kayla; great-grandchildren, Harper and Ander; and sisters, Sandra Wise and husband Luther of Mt. Olive, twin sister, Kay Thornton and husband Don, Joanne Thornton and husband Bobby, Lisa Whitfield and husband Rayford, all of Newton Grove.

Memorials may be made to West & Dunn Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Newton Grove, NC 28366.

