Paul T. ‘Tom’ Welborn, 69

Pastor Paul Thomas “Tom” Welborn, 69, of Broadway died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

He was born in Winston-Salem, son of the late Paul Milo Welborn and Mary Magdaline Weaver Welborn. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Thomas “Pete” Welborn Jr. He was a graduate of Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, Tennessee Temple University, received his Doctorate of Divinity from Covington Seminary in Chattanooga, Tenn., and was the pastor at Southside Baptist Church in Broadway. He was the sports director at WBFT-TV 46 and was heavily involved in the athletic programs at Lee County High School, Southern Lee High School and for football and basketball at Duke University. He was an avid fan of Duke University, the Washington Redskins and the N.Y. Yankees.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Church in Broadway with the Rev. Bob Yandle officiating. Burial will follow in the Southside Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Lynn Welborn; daughter, Tamera “Tammie” Welborn of Chattanooga; sons, John Lee Roberson “Robby” and wife Heather of Chattanooga, James David “Jimmy” Welborn of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Walter Daniel “Dan” Welborn and wife Katie of St. Petersburg, Fla.; sister, Victoria “Vickie” Sawyer of Emigsville, Pa.; brother, David Milo Welborn and wife Karen of Winston-Salem; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

