“Always in Our Thoughts, Forever in Our Heart”

Paula Denise Blackman, 53, entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Paula was born on May 27, 1964, daughter of the late Paul Daniel and Mary Lou Blackman; she graduated from Erwin High School in 1982 and attended Campbell University.

She leaves behind a lifetime of memories to be cherished by her loving family; brother, Coy Blackman and wife Cindy of Monroe, N.C.; sister, Brenda B. Lucas of Falcon, N.C.; brother, Eddy Blackman and wife Sandy of Erwin, N.C.; and special friend, Cathy Honeycutt of the home.

Paula is known as Aunt Paula to eight nieces and nephews and 24 great-nieces and nephews for whom she adored.

Paula was a member at Antioch PFWB Church. Paula was a very kind and gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart and was always concerned for others before herself.

Paula is known to many as Chef Paula B. Her passion for cooking and entertaining has reached many from all parts of the world. Cathy Honeycutt worked by her side in the hospitality industry for over 30 years. She was best known for her wonderful Pound Cake Loaves which led to a very personal Duke Ministry. Paula also enjoyed traveling abroad and a love of sports especially her UNC Tar Heels. She collected handcrafted quilts and enjoyed great food.

Paula’s love for her family was the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of her kind spirit, passion for sports, love of cooking and zest for life will live through them. She will always be in our hearts never to be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Antioch PFWB Church, 494 Antioch Church Road, Dunn, N.C., followed by graveside service at Harnett Devotional Gardens, Dunn, N.C. The Rev. Wesley Hamilton will be officiating.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 2, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Antioch PFWB Church, 494 Antioch Church Road, Dunn, N.C.

Arrangements entrusted to Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, Dunn, N.C. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.skinnerandsmith.com Other times for visitation will be at Paula’s Home, 907 Merry St., Dunn, N.C.

Paula’s Journey

“I have fought the good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7 Paula’s Journey with Brain Cancer began on Thursday, October 7, 2015. This day would change her life forever; this day started her valiant struggle with Brain Cancer. Our Sweet Paula was diagnosed with a Malignant Glioblastoma Grade IV Brain Tumor, an incurable Brain Cancer. Her journey began with the first of many seizures followed by brain surgery, six weeks of intense radiation with chemotherapy followed by four additional aggressive chemotherapy treatments. Paula had OT and PT, then a recurrence of the tumor which led to her being introduced to a clinical trial, Polio/Rhinovirus Infusion, which took place on June 29th, 2016. In early 2018 Paula had additional chemo treatments as her protocol would begin to change as MRI’s were indicating tumor growth. In February of 2018 Paula had SRS Radiation Surgery and shortly afterward was hospitalized from which she just could not recover; she was now at a new normal. The Doctors and Clinical Staff at The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke gave us HOPE even though we knew that Paula was fighting an unwinnable battle. Through this journey she was a living testimony to God’s Healings, both physically and spiritually. It was through Prayer, God’s mercy and grace and His love that our sweet Paula fought such an amazing battle of 29 months. Paula’s indomitable spirit encouraged her family and friends to persist in the face of many struggles. God’s love motivated her courage. Paula is now at peace in her final resting place. Paula will always be in our thoughts, and forever in our hearts.

A memorial fund has been established in the name of “Chef Paula B. Strong.”

Contributions may be made to P.O. Box 927, Erwin, NC 28339.

