Pauline R. Connelly, 77

Pauline Rogers Connelly, 77, of the Plain View community died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Cornerstone Nursing and Rehab.

She was born June 20, 1939, in Harnett County to the late Anita Bell Tyndall Holland. On June 3, 1960, she married Neil Connelly.

A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday in the Willingford Lee’s Chapel Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Neil Connelly; her son, Christopher Michael Connley of Plain View; brothers, Julius David Holland Jr. and wife Johnnie Faye of Roseboro, Joel Thomas Holland and wife Diana Collier Holland of Lumberton; and sister-in-law, Carol Connelly.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Lee’s Chapel Church, 4948 Plain View Highway, Dunn, NC 28334.

Arrangements by Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home.

