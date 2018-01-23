Peggy B. Raynor, 75

Peggy Ellen Beasley Raynor, 75, of Four Oaks died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehab Center in Benson.

Mrs. Raynor was born on Sept. 2, 1941, in Johnston County to the late Leonard and Pauline Lee Beasley. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Riley Dell Martin; sisters, Shirley Piper and Garline Stephens; and brothers, Wayne Beasley and L.C. Beasley. Mrs. Raynor retired from Fieldcrest and also, along side her husband, operated Raynor Produce Stand. She was a member of Oliver’s Grove Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oliver’s Grove Baptist Church, Four Oaks. The Revs. Steve Morris and Ricky Beasley will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her children, Gary Lee Raynor and wife Stephanie of Coats, Charlene R. Lassiter and husband Danny, Peggy Jo R. Martin and husband Rodney, and Ashley Raynor, all of Four Oaks; grandchildren, Wesley Raynor, Pam Raynor, Christy Johnson, Dana Wheeler, Coy Martin, Luke Raynor and Justin Raynor; seven greatgrandchildren; sisters, Faye Lee of Benson and Joyce Reynolds of Pinehurst; brother, Ricky Beasley of Benson; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks and other times at the home of Charlene R. and Danny Lassiter, 7840 U.S. 301 South, Four Oaks.

