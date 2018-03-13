Pitch Hit & Run, Junior Home Run Derby Set April 22

.

Erwin Parks and

Recreation to host day of Major League Baseball competitions for area youth.

The Town of Erwin Parks and Recreation Department will host a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for area youth. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. on April 22 at Al Woodall Municipal Park.

Pitch Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. This grassroots program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball and softball skills.

Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions: 7 to 8, 9 to 10, 11 to 12, 13 to 14, and have the chance to advance through four levels of competition, including team championships at major league ballparks and the national finals during the 2018 MLB All-Star Week.

The individual pitching, hitting and running champions, along with the all-around champion in each division age group at the local competition will be awarded and advance to the sectional level of competition.

All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the start of the competition.

Junior Home Run Derby

The 2018 Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby is a fun, exciting and free way for talented youngsters to showcase their hitting abilities, with the opportunity of competing at the national finals during MLB All-Star Week.

Boys and girls are divided into two age divisions: 12U and 14U, and will have the chance to advance through three levels of competition. The local champions from both age divisions will advance to the regional level, and regional champions will advance to the national finals, which will take place during the 2018 MLB All-Star Week. All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the start of the competition.

For questions concerning either competition, contact Doug Stevens or Dustin Parker at Erwin Parks and Recreation at 910897-5840.

