Pond Management Workshop Slated In May

The N.C. Cooperative Extension – Harnett County Center will offer a Pond Management Workshop on Wednesday, May 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be held at the Governmental Complex commons area, 307 W. Cornelius Harnett Blvd., Lillington, between the Social Services and Environmental Health buildings northwest of the county courthouse. Dr. James A. Rice, N.C. State Extension Fisheries specialist and professor of Applied Ecology, will present on pond design, fish stocking options, water quality and other related topics. Dr. Rob Richardson, N.C. State Extension Crop Science specialist and professor of crop and soil sciences, will address aquatic weed management, including common causes of pond weed problems, pond weed identification, and appropriate physical, chemical, and biological control options. There is no cost to attend, and licensed pesticide applicators will receive two hours of A, D, N, and X continuing education credits.

Register online at: http://go.ncsu. edu/harnettponds.

About NC Copperative Extension

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of N.C. State Extension, The Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A& T State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), and local government partners statewide. Extension delivers research-based education and technology from N.C. State and N.C. A& T that enriches the lives, land and economy of North Carolinians.

Extension professionals in all 100 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee provide educational programs specializing in agriculture, youth, communities, health and the environment.

