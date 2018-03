The Preston Dunn reunion will be held April 15 at 1 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel Advent Christian Church, N.C. 96, Four Oaks.

Siblings of Preston Dunn are welcome to attend. Amos Dunn is the father of Preston Dunn.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring a dish to pass and photos and other memorabilia.

For more information, call 910892-1408.

Comment

comments