Proctors Needed For January Testing At Triton

Triton High School will have first semester final exams Jan.16 through Jan. 22. The school is requesting assistance during this time for those willing to come out and serve as proctors during testing.

Testing will begin at 8 a.m. and end at approximately 12:30 p.m. The school asks that all proctors arrive and check in at the front office no later than 7:45 a.m. on the day they will volunteer.

If you or anyone you know would like to assist during testing, contact Triton High School Assistant Principal LaTasha Cromwell, at (910) 897-8121 (ext. 2765) or by email, at lcromwell@harnett.k12.nc.us.

