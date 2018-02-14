Programs At The Coats Senior Center

The following programs will be offered during the month of February at the Coats Senior Center.

. Today — Valentine’s Day birthday party, noon; Line dancing, 2 p.m.

. Thursday — Life insurance review, 10:30 a.m.

. Friday —Valentine dinner and show, 5:30 p.m. ($20 per person).

. Feb. 19 — Crocheting, 12:30 p.m.; line dancing, 2 p.m.

. Feb. 20 — Rook practice, 7 p.m.

. Feb. 21 — Line dancing, 2 p.m.

. Feb. 22 — Connecting Christian Women of Harnett luncheon, 1 p.m. (Cost is $20. Call to reserve your seat).

. Feb. 26 — Crocheting, 12:30 p.m.; Line dancing, 2 p.m.

. Feb. 27 — His Daily Bread, Gale Penny, 11 a.m.

. Feb. 28 — Line dancing, 2 p.m.

Coats Senior Center serves individuals age 55 and older. For more information, call 910-897-4616.

