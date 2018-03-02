Project Linus Blanketeers Looking For Donations

Folks in Harnett and Johnston counties are still making and donating blankets to children through Project Linus. Children in disadvantaged or crisis situations are given a handmade blanket to comfort, cuddle and keep forever.

“These blankets are washable and made with love,” said Carol Pifer, Project Linus volunteer.

The blanketeers have made and distributed over 1,100 blankets since Project Linus came to Angier in 2012. Blankets have been distributed personally to children and through 25 agencies, including homeless shelters and first responder units.

Project Linus always needs donations of money to purchase more supplies or suitable fabric and flannel to construct blankets. If you would like to help, contact Chris Davidson at 910987-3276 or Carol Pifer at 919915-3766. Donations are tax deductible and receipts are available. For further information, visit projectlinus.org.

This quilt showing frogs frolicking in a pond was made for Project Linus by Carol Pifer of Angier.

Contributed Photo

