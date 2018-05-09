Public Hearing Set During Angier Board Of Commissioners Meeting May 14

• Also coming up: Used book sale, Movie in the Park, and a golf tournament.

A public hearing will be held during a special-called meeting by the Town of Angier Board of Commissioners on May 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Angier Depot, located at 19 W. Depot St., Angier. The purpose of this hearing is to consider an amendment of Chapter 3, Article I Section 3-1 Consumption and possession of open containers of malt beverages and unfortified wine prohibited on public streets and municipal property of the Code of Ordinances.

The Board of Commissioner’s intent is to amend the ordinance to allow the consumption and sale of alcohol on public streets, sidewalks and municipal property during public events sponsored by the town, such as street festivals.

All persons desiring to be heard either for or against the proposed change are requested to be present to state their comments at the above mentioned time and place.

Chamber Spotlights

This week the chamber spotlights Angier Recreation Club, K.B. Johnson Oil and Gas Company and TRP CPA’s PLLC.

• The idea of starting the Angier Recreation Club began in 1965. Construction started later that year. Once completed, the Angier Recreational Club Inc., which we know now as Angier Pool, began in 1966. Its purpose is to offer residents of Angier and surrounding areas a familyfriendly community pool. It is a private club where memberships are limited and rules are enforced to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

The main pool is 3 to 9 feet deep with two diving boards in the 9-foot section of the pool.

There is a fenced in “Kiddie Pool” that is 3 to 15 inches deep. The Angier Pool is open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day. Members are able to enjoy the pool seven days a week. Swimming lessons are also offered several times during the summer. As a member of the pool, you will receive reduced prices for swimming lessons. Pool membership certificates are $350 and can be purchased straight out or in three installments over three years at $127 per year. In addition to the certificate there are yearly dues. The dues are $360. These dues cover every one who lives within your household.

Angier Recreation Club is located at 806 N. Willow St., Angier.

• K.B. Johnson serves their customers by selling propane gas and related services, bulk petroleum, along with a complete service and sales department. Their sales department specializes in propane and natural gas appliances such as gas fireplaces, tankless water heaters, space heaters, and a complete line of gas grills and outdoor kitchens. They install and service all items that they sell and offer a factorytrained service staff.

They maintain a complete gas fireplace showroom where all vent-free and direct-vent fireplaces are hooked up and burning for your comparison. They offer automatic delivery service to all of their propane customers who qualify. They offer 24-hour emergency service for gas leaks or other urgent situations and also offer 24/7 delivery for a nominal fee to their propane customers who choose the will-call delivery option. Helping customers deal with their energy expenses is a priority with them, so they offer several programs to help manage this.

K.B. Johnson Oil and Gas Company is located at 1709 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina.

• TRP CPA’s PLLC has been providing quality service since 1972. Their firm has grown over the years but maintains a personalized relationship with each client. Their clients have the right to expect the firm to be able to conduct an audit and prepare Internal Revenue Service filings. They assist their clients throughout the year with financial and tax planning, management consulting and other services.

TRP CPA’s PLLC is located at 110 Commerce Drive, Dunn.

Used Book Sale

Now is the perfect time to clean out your unwanted books. The Friends of the Angier Library will hold a used book sale May 14-18 at the Angier Public Library. Bring your hardbacks, paperbacks, children’s books and junior books to the library. You can bring them during library hours — Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Concert In The Park Lineup

It’s that time of year again… time to get out your blankets and lawn chairs!

The Town of Angier has announced it’s Concert in the Park lineup:

• May 17 — The Entertainers;

• June 7 — La Tropa de Tierra Caliente;

• June 14 — Hindsight; June 28th – North Tower Band.

All concerts will begin at 7 p.m. at Depot Square/Ellington Grounds and are free to the public.

Movie In The Park

The Town of Angier will host a Movie in the Park on Friday, May 18, at Depot Square/Ellington Grounds. Come out and enjoy a free outdoor showing of Disney/ Pixar’s Oscar-winning animated film “Coco.” Manna Church Capital Area will be on-hand to provide free popcorn for those in attendance. Bring the whole family and be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Showtime will begin around 8 p.m.

Golf Tournament

Harnett Health will host a golf tournament at Keith Hills Country Club on Thursday, June 21. For registration and sponsorship opportunities, contact Craig Lloyd at 910-892-1000 extension 3008.

Membership Directories

The 2018 Chamber membership directories are now available at the chamber. Stop by 24 E. Depot St., Angier, to pick up your free copy.

ANGIER CHAMBER SPOTLIGHT

SHELBY BLACKMON

Comment

comments