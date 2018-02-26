Public Invited To Sign Book Of Condolences For Rev. Billy Graham At N.C. State Capitol

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered a Book of Condolences to be placed at the North Carolina State Capitol for members of the public to sign in remembrance of the Rev. Billy Graham.

The book rests on a small table at the foot of the George Washington statue in the Capitol Rotunda, and members of the public are invited to sign the book and add brief written condolences for Rev. Graham’s family through Friday.

Gov. Cooper will present the book to Rev. Graham’s family on behalf of the citizens of North Carolina.

“Billy Graham was a strong, humble, positive and passionate North Carolina man of faith who made a difference in the lives of so many,” Gov. Cooper said in a statement shortly after Rev. Graham passed away. “Rest with God, Rev. Graham.”

The State Capitol is located at 1 E. Edenton St., Raleigh, and is administered by the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. It is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. About The N.C. Department of Natural And Cultural Resources The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.

NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the nation’s first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship.

For more information, please call (919) 807-7300 or visit www.ncdcr.gov.

Comment

comments