The Coats Senior Center will host a Quarter Mania auction Saturday to benefit the center located at 214 Park St., announced Director Melody Mc-Gee. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the auction will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ms. Mc-Gee said there are many vendors with great auction items. For more information, call 910-897-4616.

