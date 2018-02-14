Queenie M. Chrisp, 67, of 90 Coats Circle, Apartment 3, Angier, died Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at Transitions Hospice Care, Raleigh.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Dafford Funeral Home Chapel, 50 Tippet Road, Angier. Burial will be at Angier Community Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Elouise Rogers, Milton Rogers (Donna), Kevin Chrisp (Venisa), Tony Chrisp (Janice) and Allen Chrisp (Voncile), all of Angier; siblings, Alexander Rogers Jr. (Ann) of Willow Spring, Gloria Jean Chislom and Remonia Rogers, both of Angier, Roy Rogers (Nancy) of Garner, Christine Hinton of Wendell, Dorothy Bryant, Mary McEachern and Freddy McEachern, all of New York; 27 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

Queenie M. Chrisp

Comment

comments