Raiders Have Two More Conference Games Left

. At home tonight and in Goldsboro on Thursday.

Midway sits atop the East Central 2A baseball standings with a 7-2 conference record and an overall win-loss record of 13-5. The Raiders have two regular-season conference games remaining, the first tonight at 7 at home against East Duplin (14-5, 6-3) and the second on Thursday versus Goldsboro (9-9, 4-6). Pictured at top, Raiders senior captain outfielder Colby Pope stands in last week at home against James Kenan. Midway won 3-2 on a walk-off. Above, Caitlyn Holland throws a warm-up strike in the opening innings of last week’s win over

the Tigers. The East Central softball standings have the Lady Raiders in second place behind East Duplin (13-4, 8-1). The Lady Raiders have only lost one in-conference game this year, to Wallace-Rose Hill at home on March 16. Like their baseball counterparts, Midway softball hosts the conference-leading Panthers tonight at 6:30. There are no spring sports conference tournaments held in the East Central 2A Conference.

Daily Record Image/Shaun Savarese

Comment

comments