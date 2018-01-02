Rayford L. Adams, 82

Rayford Lea Adams, 82, of Benson died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Velma Adams; and a brother, Jerry Adams.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Benson with Travis Adams officiating. A private graveside service will be held at the McLamb Family Cemetery, Benson.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 tonight at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley A. Adams; son, Travis Adams and wife Flor M. of Four Oaks; grandson, Daniel A. Adams and wife Rachel of Garner; sisters, Joyce Raynor of Nashville, Tenn., Maurine Adams of Angier and Laura Hay of Benson.

