PUBLIC RECORDS

CHILD SUPPORT Realty

Continued From Page 6A

E. Young, Section 6, Portion 1, Anderson Creek Township, Lot 22, Forest Ridge.

• Amy M. Matthews to Ralph F. Byron, 1.164 acre, Tract 8, Anderson Creek Township.

• H& H Constructors Inc. to Joseph B. Butler, Phase 5A-1A, Anderson Creek Township, Lot 869, Anderson Creek Club.

• Donna L. Lyonnais (Trustee) to Rebecca Jeanette Jones, Phase 1, Lot 6, Hadden Pointe.

• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Christopher A. Gordon, Section 3, Phase 3, Anderson Creek Township, Lot 169, Richmond Park at Northridge Plantation.

• Margaret M. Swithenbank to Daniel S. Gardner, Black River Township, Lot 1.

• Dayton W. Holder Jr. to Travis D. Holder, 0.55 acre, Tract 2, Anderson Creek Township.

• RP Wellons Land & Development LLC to CJ Investment Group LLC, 0.54 acre, Duke Township, Lot 8, Pine Pointe.

• John P. Riley to CJ Investment

Group LLC, 0.52 acre, Duke Township, Lot 7, Pine Pointe.

• Cates Building Inc. to Harry G. Kroll, Corr/Deed Book 3500/481, Phase 4, Lot 149, Tingen Pointe.

• The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Wells Fargo Bank NA, Phase 2, Lot 26, Byrd Pond Estates.

• Cumberland Homes Inc. to Tessa Dew, Anderson Creek Township, Lot 42, Lexington Plantation, The Gate at Lexington.

• Joseph A. Barber to Melissa Wilmarth, Phase 5A-1B, Anderson Creek Township, Lot 887, Anderson Creek Club.

• Christopher P. Ramsey to Jeffrey Paul Yates, Section 3, Hector’s Creek Township, Lot 38, Mill Branch.

• NAJC Developers LLC to Alejandro Piocuda, Lot 31, Spring Meadow Acres.

• CDR Construction LLC to James Mossop, 1.06 acre, Hector’s Creek Township, Lot 2, O.D. Sherman Land.

• Carlton C. Robertson III to Steven Robideaux, Barbecue Township, Lot 1.

• Lisania Hernandez to Michael Andrew Goddard Jr., Section 7, Lot 506, Overhills Creek.

• Joshua A. Bigham to Jeremiah Lee Dunaway, Phase 1, 2A and 3A, Barbecue Township, Lot 51, Tingen Pointe.

• WJH LLC to Joshua Tal, Lillington Township, Lot 34, Emilies Crossing.

• Galen S. Durbin to Harold Shelton III, Phase 2, Portion 2, Lot 497, Richmond Park at Northridge Plantation.

• Thomas E. Davoren to Dennis Davoren, Black River Township, Lot 11, Autumn Pointe.

• Quicken Loans Inc. to Anchor Properties of Raleigh LLC, Phase 2, Lot 23, Block G, Carolina Lakes.

• Lincoln Blanding to Sergio Cortes Hurtado, 2.578 acres, Tract 3, Lillington Township.

• Bobby R. Adams to Guadalupe Vega, Black River Township, Lots 6 and 7, J.A. Hockaday Estate.

• Sarah Margaret Patterson Butler to Clyde L. Patterson, 3 tracts, Upper Little River Township.

The following child support actions were heard at the Harnett County Courthouse on Dec. 4. Judge Caron H. Stewart presided.

• Anita G. Bunn vs. Christophe M. Bunn, total amount past due $3,811.

• Lyndsay A. Harper vs. Marlon T. Harper, total amount past due $15,052.

• Carrie L. Nelson vs. Joseph M. Krout, total amount past due $3,521.

• Ashley N. Mallory vs. Adrian R. Strong, total amount past due $922.

• Lisa M. Williams vs. Edward E. Williams, total amount past due $11,486.

• Monica Majette vs. Reginald L. Murphy, total amount past due $11,394.

• Catrise Crowell vs. Reginald L. Murphy, total amount past due $6,580.

• Trynika D. Evans vs. Reginald L. Murphy, total amount past due $9,182.

• Rhonda Faison vs. Reginald L. Murphy, total amount past due $6,255.

• Betty J. Smith vs. Reginald L. Murphy, total amount past due $14,353.

• Kimberly Carroll vs. Stanley F. Pate, total amount past due $23,928.

Comment

comments