Rebecca Stallings Coleman went to be with the Lord on Jan. 31, 2018. Ms. Coleman was born in Durham, N.C., to the late Maude Hall and Henry Walter Stallings and moved to Harnett County in 1945 after graduating from nursing school. Rebecca was always giving and kind. She touched so many lives with her Chrismon’s and crafting. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Erwin First Baptist Church beginning at noon with a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon. The Rev. Thomas Greene will be officiating the service. Interment will take place at Erwin Memorial Park following the funeral service.

Ms. Coleman is preceded in death by Halford H. Coleman, husband of 53 years; brother, Harold Stallings; sisters, Dorothy Stallings Harrell and Helen Stallings Haynes; sister, Virginia Stallings Taylor; brother, Patrick Stallings; brother-in-law, H.L. Harrell; and granddaughter, Stephanie Ru-Ann Coleman.

Ms. Coleman is survived by her daughters, Martha Richey of Dunn, Ann Woodruff and husband Jim of Charlotte, Lynn Coleman and Danny Marbell of Fuquay-Varina; son, George H. Coleman and fiancé Kathy Ragland of Erwin; sister, Blanche Stallings Berner; grandchildren, John Seth Coleman and wife Ashley of Plain View, Mark Woodruff and wife Cara of Durham, Robyn Woodruff Taylor and husband Jeff of Charlotte, Lisa Woodruff Cosper and husband Graham of Charlotte, Candyce Melvin of Snow Hill, Kelsey Lynn Cameron of Pittsburgh, Pa.; seven great-grandsons; three greatgranddaughters; a very special nephew, Emerson B. Taylor Jr. and wife Lynne of Florida.

Memorials may be made to the Building Fund or General Fund of Erwin First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 608, Erwin, NC 28339 Condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com A service of West & Dunn Funeral Home of Erwin.

Comment

comments