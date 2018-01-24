Record Remains Committed To Sports Coverage

False reports circulated on social media this week, saying The Daily Record was doing away with our sports coverage.

As you’ll see in Friday’s edition, that is not the case.

It’s no secret, of course, that newspapers have been disrupted by the internet. Newsrooms are smaller than they used to be.

And while we had to make a couple of painful staff cuts this week, our newsroom still has more staffers than many papers our size.

And while we put sports on hold for three days this week while reorganizing the newsroom, we remain committed to covering our local community, including our student athletes.

Doing more with less seems to be a common theme in today’s business climate, but there was never any discussion of cutting out sports.

In fact, we want to enhance our sports coverage with more photos of youth and student athletes. And you can help us with that by sending photos and information to sports@mydailyrecord.com. We always love to hear from our readers.

